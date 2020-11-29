Robert George "Bob" Sparling, 98, passed away on Nov 19, 2020 in Topeka KS. He was born in the home of his parents, John Edgar and Viola Lenore (Bennett) Sparling in Oneida, Kansas on June 23, 1922. He spent most of the years until his graduation from high school in the city of Oneida. Bob attended Kansas University until joining the Navy in September 1942. In the Navy, he spent most of his time as a Baker on the USS Suamico where he earned 8 battle stars on the tanker which fueled the ships in the task forces which invaded Japanese-held Islands. Bob returned to Kansas University in January 1946 and graduated with a BS in Education (1948) and a Master in Education (1951). In September 1948, he became a teacher and coach at Harveyville, Ks. where he met and admired a beautiful young English teacher named Helen Elizabeth "Beth" Russell. They married in August 1949. In 1952, Bob accepted a position as Investigator in the Civil Service Commission. In 1955, he was recruited by the CIA's Office of Security where he served until February 1980 when he retired as the Branch Chief of the Comparted Information Branch. He received the Career Intelligence Medal. He continued to work intermittently as an independent contractor on special assignments for the Office of Security until 1991.
Bob and Beth lived in McLean, Virginia from 1961 until August 2001. Throughout those years, Bob and Beth attended Garfield Christian Church and Beth served as an Elder. They made many Elderhostel trips and the annual meetings of the Suamico Reunion Group and the Oneida High School Alumni.
In August 2001, Bob and Beth moved to Brewster Place, a retirement community, in Topeka, KS. Both loved to play bridge. Bob played golf as long as he was able. Beth had a stroke in 2015 and died in 2019. Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. Bob and Beth made full use of the excellent long term care facilities at Brewster Place--an ideal place in which to gradually fade away.
Bob will be remembered by family and friends as a lifelong and passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs, University of Kansas Jayhawk teams, and the Washington Football Team.
Bob is survived by daughter Rebecca Hinton (Larry) in Topeka KS, son David in Front Royal VA, son John (Ruth) in Sarasota FL, sister-in-law Shirley Sparling in Seneca KS, Shizuo "Ken" Shibata in Temple City CA, granddaughters Jennifer, Tiffany, Laura, and Elizabeth; eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Claire Bennett Sparling, his older brother John "Jack" Edgar Sparling Jr, and his wife Helen "Beth" Sparling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Brewster Place Foundation, 1205 SW 29th St., Topeka, Kansas 66611.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wannamaker, Topeka KS 66610 is assisting the family.
See www.dovetopeka.com
for a longer obituary.
Inurnment will be at the Oneida Cemetery at a later date.