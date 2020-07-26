1/1
Robert "Bobby" Gomez
1948 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Gomez, age 72, of Topeka, KS, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Topeka.

He was born the son of Manuel M. Gomez, Sr. and Betty L. (Frost) Allen on March 20, 1948 in Topeka, KS.

After 11 years of dating, Bobby made it official and married his sweetheart, Vita Jo Mendoza, on August 17, 1996. Together, they shared almost 24 years of marriage.

Bobby worked for the City of Topeka for many years. He retired as a Street Sweeper and Heavy Equipment Operator. He had a love for food. Especially, Mexican food, pizza and fried chicken. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering on his beloved KC Chiefs, Boston Red Sox and K-State Wildcats. His favorite was being able to spend time with family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his beloved wife of the home, Vita Jo Gomez; two daughters, Michele Mendoza (Lance Essman) of Topeka, Marla Moss and her husband Todd of Salina; four grandchildren, Taylor Essman of Topeka, Taely Moss of Salina, Jayden Essman of Topeka and Brylee Moss of Salina; one sister, Marcella "Sally" Degand of Topeka; two brothers, Russell Allen and Jim Allen of Topeka as well as a loving extended family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Manuel "Pebble" M. Gomez, Jr. and Anthony "Tony" Gomez.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., with a Rosary being prayed at 10:30 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bobby's loving memory to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 and/or Salina Nemesis (Bobby was a proud supporter of his granddaughter's softball team). Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
JUL
28
Rosary
10:30 AM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 26, 2020
Vita Jo, i know Adrian and I will miss seeing your beloved Bobby drive by on Chandler St. Sometimes he would stop and chat with Adrian. Bobby would not pull over and park, but stop right in the middle of the street. They would laugh & talk and every now and then Adrian would tell him a joke. After Adrian's joke telling, he would wipe his eyes from laughing so hard and move on. God bless you and yours today and all the days to come. Your Bobby was a good guy!
Adrian & Tish Alcala
Friend
July 26, 2020
To the family,

My name will not be familiar, but I was in grade school at the old Highland Park Central with Bobby and Manuel. I remember them both very well. Please accept my condolences.
Russell (Sonny) Cutright
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear about Bobby. Too soon to pass. Lots of good memories everyone will remember. Rest in peace, Bobby. Now your reuniting with your family.
Eddie and Laura Arredondo
Friend
July 25, 2020
What a great loss for everyone. He was fun to be around and could always make you laugh. I won’t be able to hear a Michael Jackson song without thinking of him dancing like him. He was just an all around good man whose life was cut to short. He loved his grandkids, Vita and all his brother and sister-in-laws as we loved him. His presence will truly be missed. May you finally be able to moon walk with Michael in heaven
Eleanor Mendoza Bruch
Family
July 25, 2020
Vita Jo I am so about Bobby passing. I'm glad we were all able to make some good memories. Sending hugs and prayers your way.
Elizabeth A. Garcia
Friend
July 25, 2020
Bobby was a great guy. Sorry that he’s gone. He’ll be missed.
Brad Bailey
