Vita Jo, i know Adrian and I will miss seeing your beloved Bobby drive by on Chandler St. Sometimes he would stop and chat with Adrian. Bobby would not pull over and park, but stop right in the middle of the street. They would laugh & talk and every now and then Adrian would tell him a joke. After Adrian's joke telling, he would wipe his eyes from laughing so hard and move on. God bless you and yours today and all the days to come. Your Bobby was a good guy!



Adrian & Tish Alcala

Friend