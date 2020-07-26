Robert "Bobby" Gomez, age 72, of Topeka, KS, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Topeka.
He was born the son of Manuel M. Gomez, Sr. and Betty L. (Frost) Allen on March 20, 1948 in Topeka, KS.
After 11 years of dating, Bobby made it official and married his sweetheart, Vita Jo Mendoza, on August 17, 1996. Together, they shared almost 24 years of marriage.
Bobby worked for the City of Topeka for many years. He retired as a Street Sweeper and Heavy Equipment Operator. He had a love for food. Especially, Mexican food, pizza and fried chicken. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering on his beloved KC Chiefs, Boston Red Sox and K-State Wildcats. His favorite was being able to spend time with family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his beloved wife of the home, Vita Jo Gomez; two daughters, Michele Mendoza (Lance Essman) of Topeka, Marla Moss and her husband Todd of Salina; four grandchildren, Taylor Essman of Topeka, Taely Moss of Salina, Jayden Essman of Topeka and Brylee Moss of Salina; one sister, Marcella "Sally" Degand of Topeka; two brothers, Russell Allen and Jim Allen of Topeka as well as a loving extended family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Manuel "Pebble" M. Gomez, Jr. and Anthony "Tony" Gomez.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., with a Rosary being prayed at 10:30 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bobby's loving memory to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 and/or Salina Nemesis (Bobby was a proud supporter of his granddaughter's softball team). Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.
Robert "Bobby" Gomez