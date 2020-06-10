Robert Hannon Robert Martin "Bob" Hannon, 68, Topeka, Kansas, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, at his home June 5, 2020.Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Bob was the son of the late Eugene and Mary Galligan Hannon. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Chad Miltz.Bob graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1969 and Northeastern University in 1975. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved to watch baseball, basketball and football. Bob never knew a stranger; he was liked and well respected by his many friends and acquaintances.Bob and Marcia Requa Hannon of Topeka were united in marriage enjoying 30 years together. Bob was co-owner of ALLSIGNS LLC for 25 years.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Marcia Hannon; daughter, Emily Hannon (Dan Ritchie) West Chester PA; the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Henley Idol Ritchie; sisters, Jeannie Outerbridge (Mark) Bonita Springs FL, MaryEllen Gudlevich (Ted) Lincoln RI; sisters-in-law, Brenda Miller (Ted) Topeka KS, Rebecca Perkins (Jason) Keller TX, Pat Weiser (Dave) Tulia TX; brother-in-law, Floyd Requa (Debbie) Plainview TX; nieces, Alexandra Gudlevich, Shannon Bailey, Jaimie Mack, Kelsi McDaniel; nephews, Jonathan Every, Joshua Bailey, Caleb McDaniel; his life-long friend, Lorne Solway; and many friends. Last, but certainly not least, his fur doggie, Duke.As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service is planned.Memorial contributions may be made to LaSalle Academy, Providence RI or National Public Radio and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to