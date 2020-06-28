Robert "Bob" Hoffer, 81, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Midland Care.He was born April 24, 1939 in Topeka to Bruce and Jennie Hoffer. Bob attended Belvoir Grade School and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1957. Bob served in the Kansas National Guard and the Army Reserves. He was a member of Bricklayers Local #3.He worked at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant and later moved to Louisa, Virginia where he worked at the North Anna Nuclear Power Plant. Upon retiring he moved to Americus, Kansas.Bob is survived by his 3 children, Bobby Hoffer, Michael Hoffer Brown and Annette Hoffer Brown; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, James, Lauren Brown, Travor Brown and Felicia Romine; 1 great granddaughter, August Shaw; siblings, Sandy Robbins and Russell Hoffer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Bob was a laid back, easy going guy who loved to fish and attend Nascar races.Bob was cremated and there were no services.