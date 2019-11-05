Home

Robert Howard Obituary
Robert Howard Robert Eugene Howard, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

Bob was born July 13, 1932, in Topeka, to Russell and Veronica Howard. He attended Holliday Junior High and graduated from Topeka High School. Bob served our country in the US Air Force. He and Shirley Henzlik were married and later divorced but remained good friends.

Bob was one of three generations of carpenters; he worked for Bob Florence Contractors. And, he served the city of Topeka as a firefighter until his retirement.

Bob was a member of the American Legion. He was one of three generations of motorcycle riders and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He enjoyed watching all sports but traveled the country attending flat track races. He could be found on many Saturday mornings at the Harley Shop meeting with friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Rosemarie Howard; grandson, Jesse Alan Poe; three great-grandsons, Landen, Carter and Graham Poe. Bob was preceded in death by Shirley, their son, Ronald Howard, and Bob's brothers, Dean, Richard and Marvin Howard.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bikers for Babies through the March of Dimes, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
