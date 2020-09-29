Robert I. "Bob" Fultz, 78, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at a Topeka care facility.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Masks and social distancing must be observed. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmes Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
To view Bob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.