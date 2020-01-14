|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Bowser Robert "Bob" Jackson Bowser, 87, of Emmett, KS, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Tanglewood Health and Rehab in Topeka.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Memorials may be given to the Holton V.F.W. Post 1367 c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020