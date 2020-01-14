Home

Robert J. "Bob" Bowser

Robert J. "Bob" Bowser Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Bowser Robert "Bob" Jackson Bowser, 87, of Emmett, KS, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Tanglewood Health and Rehab in Topeka.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Memorials may be given to the Holton V.F.W. Post 1367 c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
