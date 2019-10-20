|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Inman Robert "Bob" James Inman, age 84, of Berryton, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Berryton. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Berryton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before services from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. and after the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019