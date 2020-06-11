Robert J. "Bud" Wills Robert J. "Bud" Wills of Pomona, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Robert died peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
Robert was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on June 8, 1947, to father Oscar Carlton "Jack" Wills and mother Violet Bernice (Latimer) Wills. He served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S. Navy and was a Retired Sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard. Robert was a supervisor at Ottawa Truck, and an active member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2700.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother John Lee Wills and sister Pauline Joyce (Wills) Turner. He is survived by his wife Carol Sue (Stratton) Wills; daughter Brandi Wills and son-in-law Anthony Michael Philip; sister Rhonda Sue (Wills) King; sister-in-law Judy Stratton; and aunt Rosemary (Cole) Turner.
For full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Robert was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on June 8, 1947, to father Oscar Carlton "Jack" Wills and mother Violet Bernice (Latimer) Wills. He served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S. Navy and was a Retired Sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard. Robert was a supervisor at Ottawa Truck, and an active member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2700.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother John Lee Wills and sister Pauline Joyce (Wills) Turner. He is survived by his wife Carol Sue (Stratton) Wills; daughter Brandi Wills and son-in-law Anthony Michael Philip; sister Rhonda Sue (Wills) King; sister-in-law Judy Stratton; and aunt Rosemary (Cole) Turner.
For full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.