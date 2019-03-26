Home

Robert J. "Bobby" Woodman Obituary
Robert J. "Bobby" Woodman Robert J. "Bobby" Woodman died March 20, 2019 following a brief illness. Bobby was born August 25, 1946, the son of Robert G. and Gleda Joan Woodman, both deceased. Bobby is survived by his wife, Kathy (Moots), 3 sons Joseph, Jon and David Woodman, all from Topeka; brother Roger of Carbondale; sister Shelley of Oklahoma City, OK and several grandchildren.

Bobby was employed by Goodyear for 35 years. Services will be at United Methodist Church, Meriden, KS on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
