Robert J. Wunder Robert J. Wunder, 89, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System c/o Sunflower Memory Unit, 2200 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66622. For a full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020