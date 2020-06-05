Dr. Robert "Bob" Jacoby Dr. Robert "Bob" Jacoby, 74, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
A Celebration of his Life is pending at this time and will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
A Celebration of his Life is pending at this time and will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.