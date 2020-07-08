Robert John Mohler, 85, Topeka, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born February 13, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Charles and Mabel (Reamer) Mohler. He graduated from Silver Lake High School.
After graduation, he joined the US Army. Robert married Elaine M. Smith on May 28, 1955 in the Army Base Chapel at Camp Chaffe, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
A lifetime farmer, Robert owned and operated the family farm business, Mohler Farms, in the Silver Lake area with his two brothers and nephews. He also was a Pioneer Seed Sales Representative for more than 30 years.
Robert was a Korean War veteran, a distinguished member of the American Legion, served as Treasurer for the Menoken Township, and a member of the Silver Lake United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Nancy (Vince) Burkhardt, Silver Lake; Kelly (Raubin) Pierce, Topeka and Kathy (Shane) Harrington, Silver Lake; grandchildren, Torey Burkhardt, Taylor Burkhardt, Taryn Burkhardt, Stella Pierce, Scarlett Pierce, Haley Harrington, Hayden Harrington and Hazel Harrington.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine on May 31, 2020, son, Robert "Bobby" Mohler and brothers, Lawrence, Charles, and Glenn Mohler.
Robert was a loving, patient, kindhearted and the sweetest husband, father and grandfather. He was soft-spoken with a huge heart. His generosity and kindness touched the lives of so many. He was the definition of hard work. He adored his children to the core and was devoted to the wellbeing of his family. That dedication led him to coach and manage his daughters' competitive and traveling softball teams. Robert and Elaine traveled with the teams in their family motor home attending softball tournaments across the country every summer from 1974-2000.
Funeral services will be 12noon Friday, July 10, 2020 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5-8pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the church, 204 Madore Street, Silver Lake. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion #160, 422 Aquarius, Silver Lake KS 66539. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
. Robert John Mohler