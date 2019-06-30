Robert Joseph Rangel, age 81, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka. Robert was born on December 22, 1937 in Topeka, KS the son of Edward A. and Carmen (Balandran) Rangel.



He served his country with pride in the United States Navy followed by the United States Army and later in the Army National Guard. Robert married Marcella Perez Alainz on February 11, 1961 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Wichita. Marcella died on May 29, 2014. Robert then married Carmen (Duran) Martinez at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka on June 11, 2016. She survives of the home. Robert worked for the railroad as a Carman and retired in 1997.



Robert was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka. He was a member of the Nate Morales Chapter 11777 Knights of Columbus. He was a library assistant at the Northland Christian Church.



Robert enjoyed gardening, photography, taking care of all animals and fishing. He loved to watch golf on the television, he was an advocate for Holy Family School, the book fair and was a Fiesta volunteer. Above all else, Robert's family and faith were most important to him.



Survivors include his beloved wife of the home, Carmen; daughter, Michelle Ann Rangel of Topeka; two sons, Robert Joseph Rangel, Jr. and Richard Joseph Rangel both of Topeka; grandchildren, Xavier Chandler Rangel and Zane Robert Rangel; great-grandchildren, Chloee Nicole Rangel, Bexliegh Rangel, Alexander Joseph Rangel, Miranda, Lindee, Lylah and Jovee Rangel; four brothers, Edward (Ann) Rangel of Del Ray Beach, FL, Jim Rangel of Lexington, NC, John Rangel of Topeka and Thomas (Connie) Rangel of Topeka; his wife, Carmen's children, Angela Valdivia (David) of Topeka, Christine (Robert) Soria of Topeka, Pablo (Sudia) Martinez II of Topeka; Carmen's grandchildren, Sierra, Estefan, Isabella, Angelica, Ruben, Pablo III, Tony, Thomas, Sophie and Marti. Robert also leaves behind a loving extended family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kiernan Joseph Rangel; brother, Richard Rangel.



Robert will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka from 4-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 3 with a Nate Morales Chapter 11777 Knights of Columbus Rosary being prayed at 6:00 P.M.



Robert enjoyed the Fourth of July and to honor him, the family would like everyone to spend time with their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors by the Army National Guard will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Northland Christian Church, Midland Hospice Care, or to Helping Hands Humane Society. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.



To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Robert's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangement have been entrusted with Brennnan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.



Robert Robert Joseph Joseph Rangel Rangel





Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019