Robert Kennedy Robert Lee Kennedy, 50, Auburn, Kansas, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
Robert was born January 20, 1969, in Topeka, Kansas to Danny and Carolyn Nichols Kennedy and grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. Robert and Kelley Cross were married in 1988 and to this union two children were born.
Robert worked for Koss Construction for 19 years, working his way up in the company. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his work and family. He loved anything with horsepower: cars, motorcycles and horses. He enjoyed family ski trips, horse rides and golf. But more than anything else, he loved his family. Robert was very generous and touched many lives. He will be dearly missed.
Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Nicole Kennedy, Clovis NM and Nathan Kennedy, Manhattan KS; his parents, Danny and Carolyn Kennedy, Auburn KS; sister, Michelle Williams (Regan), Clovis NM; maternal grandmother, Patricia Morrison, Salina; former wife, Kelley Kennedy, Clovis NM; nephews and niece, Dustin, Joshua and Danni; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery, Auburn KS.
Robert was a cancer survivor so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the or to Children's Miracle Network, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019