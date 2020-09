Liberty, MO- Robert K. Hitt, 72, formerly of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- Saints Stake Center, 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd., Topeka, KS. Military Graveside service will follow service at Burlingame Cemetery in Burlingame, Kansas. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert K. Hitt Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com