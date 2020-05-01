Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Robert Kenneth Land

Robert Kenneth Land Obituary
Robert Land, 86, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Midland Care.

He was born November 14, 1933, in Benton, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Alma (Sullivan) Land. He served in the Air National Guard during Viet Nam.

Robert was a Tech with the Air National Guard and retired after 33 years in 1986 .

Mr. Land was a member of the Dover Masonic Lodge, York Rite, and Order of the Eastern Star, Helena Chapter.

Robert married Verna (Edmonson) Land in 1958 In Clarksdale, MS. She survives.

A visitation will be at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Topeka, KS from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, May 1st, 2020. A graveside service with Military and Masonic honors will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS at 12:45 p.m.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020
