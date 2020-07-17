Robert Caverly Kidd, 93, Topeka, Kansas, crossed the river to lie in the shade of Paradise on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.Bob was born to James and Florence Davis Kidd on December 19, 1926, in Wallaston, Massachusetts. He attended schools in Springfield, Massachusetts through high school. He served in the United States Navy Air Corp from 1944 to 1946. After the war, Bob came west to Kansas and attended Ottawa University where he met a cowgirl named Beverly "Babs" Goodman. After graduation, they were married on July 1, 1951. He worked at the Boys Industrial School from 1950 to 1951 and Topeka State Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. Bob started working for the State of Kansas in Employment Services in 1951. He transferred to the Employment Office in Wichita, Kansas after the July 1951 flood, where he also worked part-time in Fry's Apco. Bob lived in Newton, Kansas, from 1951 to 1963. In 1963, he transferred to the Kansas Department of Labor Administrative Office, which would become the Department of Human Resources. During his time in the Administrative Office, Bob held the following titles, Counseling Supervisor, Veterans' Supervisor, Supervisor of Youth, Older Workers, and Handicapped, Alien Certification Official, and Wheat Harvest Coordinator. He retired in 1992. Bob was active with both sons Bruce and David helping them to achieve Eagle Scout. He volunteered many years at the Kansas Museum of History. Bob was also active in Countryside Methodist Church in Topeka. He was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Topeka.Bob is preceded in death by his wife Iris Beverly "Babs"; son, Roger Pierce; and brother, James M Kidd Jr. He is survived by his sons, Robert Bruce (Christine) of Harlington, Texas and David (Corinne) of Topeka; grandchildren, Matthew Kidd of Spring, Texas, Michael Kidd (Jennifer) of Brownsville, Texas, Kelly Rye (Jamie) of Helena, Montana, Jennifer Hupe (Joshua Glotzbach) of Topeka, and Justin Kidd of Mission, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Alison Hupe, Robert, George, David and Olivia Kidd, Jonah and Jane Rye.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be noon Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to