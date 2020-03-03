|
Robert L. Anderson Robert L. Anderson, 82, of Topeka passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born May 18, 1937 in Topeka, KS the son of Chester and Vivian (Lowe) Anderson. Robert graduated from Topeka High School and later attended Washburn University. He proudly served in the Kansas National Guard. Robert worked for Berlin-Wheeler Collection Agency and later delivered papers for the Capital Journal. Robert loved animals. He is survived by a sister, Clara Ward of Topeka and two nieces. Cremation is planned. Private family services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Humane Shelter or the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Davidson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020