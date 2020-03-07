|
Robert L. "Rob" Bell Robert L. Bell, 54, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at his parents home near Maple Hill, Ks after a long battle with illness.
He was born January 13, 1966 in Laramie, Wyoming to Graham and Jane Bell He graduated from Mission Valley High School where he was an outstanding math and science student. He attended both Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University
Rob was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth. Surviving are his parents, his brother-in-law Brian Polenik and his niece Megan Polenik and nephew Matthew Polenik as well as his children Mae, Tara, Tamika, JJ, and Sammy Kingman and several grandchildren.
Rob was cremated. No services are planned.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020