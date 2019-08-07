|
|
Robert L. Derstein Robert L. Derstein, 83, died August 3, 2019, at home in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born in Benton, Kansas, on November 6, 1935, to Florence Bonner and Kenneth Derstein.
After El Dorado High School, he graduated from Kansas State University in 1961, where he belonged to Acacia Fraternity, and received his Juris Doctorate Degree from Washburn University in 1964. He worked at First National Bank of Denver, First National Bank of Topeka, and then 36 years as Senior Vice-President and Trust Officer at CoreFirst Bank & Trust in Topeka, retiring in 2015.
Robert married Mary Anne Eaton on August 22, 1959. She survives. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Kay Templin, and a brother, Leslie Derstein.
He was very active with Kansas Children's Service League, The Villages, YMCA, and Community Concerts. He was a member of Kansas Bankers Association and Kansas Bar Association. Robert served in the Army Reserves.
He loved the Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry of Grace Cathedral at the time of the fire in 1975, being very active with the rebuilding project. He was the Thurifer for many years.
Memorial service is pending.
Contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Cathedral Endowment Fund, Topeka Community Foundation, 5431 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66614, or The Villages, Inc., PO Box 67053, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019