Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Robert L. "Bob" Potter

Robert L. "Bob" Potter Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Potter Robert L. "Bob" Potter, 82, of Topeka, passed away on April 15, 2019.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, 2301S. 34th St., Kansas City, KS 66106. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
