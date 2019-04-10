|
|
Robert L. "Bob" "Wilkie" Wilkinson Robert Lee "Bob" "Wilkie" Wilkinson, 85, Grantville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Bob was born February 22, 1934 in Topeka. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart in 1955. He was a devoted husband to his wife and they were married for 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army for two years until being honorably discharged in 1956.
He was a member of Perry American Legion Post No. 142, Perry, Kansas for 43 years.
Bob retired as a union meat cutter at 62 years of age.
Bob married Glenda Faye Swisher on May 15, 1955 in Topeka. She preceded him in death on October 11, 2016. Survivors include their children, Shawn (Janette) Wilkinson, Robert S. (Darla) Wilkinson, Sharon (Mitch) Hershey; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Wilkinson, Christina Witt, Robert K. Wilkinson, Jessica Maiter, Brooke Bacon, Hunter Hershey and Hailey Hershey; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David (Susie) Wilkinson and Skip Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Schuster.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South St, Grantville, KS 66429. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019