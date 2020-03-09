Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Robert Stephens
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Silver Lake Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silver Lake Baptist Church
Robert Lee "Bob" Stephens

Robert Lee "Bob" Stephens Obituary
Robert Lee "Bob" Stephens Robert "Bob" L. Stephens, age 80, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Topeka.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Silver Lake Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
