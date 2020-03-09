|
|
Robert Lee "Bob" Stephens Robert "Bob" L. Stephens, age 80, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Topeka.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Silver Lake Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020