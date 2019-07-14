|
Robert Lee "Bob" Willis Robert Lee "Bob" Willis, 88, Topeka, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Bob was born November 27, 1930 in Ware County, GA, the son of James W. and Eula (Dixon) Willis. He graduated from Nahunta High School in Nahunta, GA. and attended Clarks School of Business in Topeka.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He later worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 19 years and worked as a Greeter at Wal-Mart on 37th street for 19 years.
He was a member of American Legion Post #1.
He was a wonderful father and husband, and had a great sense of humor.
Bob married Barbara Lanier on August 18, 1953 in Nahunta, GA. She survives. Other survivors include their daughter, Barbara "Jeannie" Willis Bond, Topeka; granddaughter, Nealey (Bruce) Bond-Wilber, Centerview, MO; great-granddaughter, Savannah Rae Wilber; and brother, Arnold Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019