Robert Leland Grosfield Robert Leland Grosfield, 74, of Eskridge, KS passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born born September 24, 1944 to parents Oscar & Eleanor Grosfield. He lived and farmed in Brown County, KS until the early 1980's. He had a 32 year Military career before retiring in 2000. He spent his remaining years on his hobby farm. He married Sandy Dunnaway Grosfield on May 24, 1985, she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Grosfield. He is survived by four sons; Joe Bob Grosfield, Jay Grosfield, Glenn Terry and Brian Grosfield and a daughter, Dawn (Sean) Springer, also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
