Robert M. "Bob" Ives

Robert M. "Bob" Ives Obituary
Robert M. "Bob" Ives Robert M. Ives, 83, Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Bob was born September 2, 1936 in Topeka, the son of Robert N. and Helen (Godden) Ives. He graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Kansas State University.

He farmed in Southeast Shawnee County, drove a school bus for Shawnee Heights School District and worked for the State of Kansas, Department of Corrections.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of KATVA.

Bob married Ethel Mae Ludwig on February 1, 1958 in Topeka. She died April 4, 2015. Survivors include children, Terry (Sally) Ives, Scott (Susan) Ives, Eric (Amy) Ives and Becky Shamburg; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside inurnment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lynn Creek Cemetery located just west of S.E. Berryton Road on S.E. 61st street.

Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
