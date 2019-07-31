Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Robert Martin "Bob" Stockman

Robert Martin "Bob" Stockman Obituary
Robert Martin "Bob" Stockman Robert (Bob) Martin Stockman, 93, left this world to join his Lord Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2019 at his home. He was born April 28, 1926, to Francis Peter (F.P.) and Martha Boelens Stockman. He married Mary T Erbacher on Friday, June 13, 1947.

Two visitations will be held: Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys, Friday, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m. and St. Patrick Catholic Church (St Brigid's Hall), Osage City, 9:30 a.m., Sat., Aug. 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 10:30 a.m. Interment will be 2 p.m. at the Maple Hill Cemetery. A coffee gathering will follow at Senior Ctr., Maple Hill.

See http://piperfuneralhome.com/ for more details.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
