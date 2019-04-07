|
|
Robert Melvin Mitchell Robert Melvin Mitchell passed away on April 2, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas at the age of 76. He was born in Long Beach, California on November 28, 1942 to Cecil and Bea Mitchell. Bob worked for Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, working in his shop, playing bingo and his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil, and is survived by his wife Melba, mother Bea, brother Don (Pat), and children Sonya, Syril, Bill (Kim), Tina (Brent), and grandchildren, Dawn, Greyson,Jared,Shelton,Coby,Hannah, Haili and Sam.
At his request no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans Administration or any organization of your choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019