Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Robert Bailey
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Robert Michael Bailey


1954 - 2019
Robert Michael Bailey Obituary
Robert Michael Bailey Robert Michael Bailey, Sr., age 65 of Topeka passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Topeka.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before from 10:00 a.m. until service time also at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
