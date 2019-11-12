|
Robert Michael Bailey Robert Michael Bailey, Sr., age 65 of Topeka passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Topeka.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before from 10:00 a.m. until service time also at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019