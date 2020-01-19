|
Robert Michael "Mike" Schurig Robert Michael "Mike" Schurig, 88, Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Mike was born September 23, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, the son of Otto R. and Elizabeth J. (Walsh) Schurig. He graduated from the Albany Academy in Schenectady and Colgate University.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1967 where he was a RB-66 reconnaissance aircraft commander pilot in Vietnam. He retired from the Air National Guard as a Lt. Colonel. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 9 clusters, Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was employed by United Airlines for over 25 years, based in Denver, CO, retiring in 1993.
Mike married Margaret Ann Roche in ????. She died in 1998. Survivors include sons, Robert M. (Michele) Schurig, Jr., Brighton, MI, Craig (Louisa) Schurig, Topeka; daughter Terry (David) Mattingly, Somers Point, NJ; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and niece, Elizabeth (Chris) Angelucci, Hamilton Square, NJ.
No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020