Robert Michael "Mike" Schurig Robert Michael "Mike" Schurig, 88, Topeka, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Mike was born September 23, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, the son of Otto R. and Elizabeth J. (Walsh) Schurig. He graduated from the Albany Academy in Schenectady, NY and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Colgate University in 1954.
He served 24 years as a pilot in the United States Air Force and the New Jersey National Guard. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 9 clusters during the Vietnam War while flying the RB-66 Reconnaissance Aircraft. He retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mike was also a pilot for United Airlines for 26 years and retired as a Captain on the 737 in 1993. Mike loved his family, his country, and Washburn Ichabod football.
Mike married Margaret Ann Roche, from Rochester NY in 1956. She died in 1998 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Elizabeth Araszewski. Survivors include sons, Robert M. (Michele) Schurig, Jr., Brighton, MI and Craig (Louisa) Schurig, Topeka; daughter Terry (David) Mattingly, Somers Point, NJ; a niece, Elizabeth (Chris) Angelucci, Hamilton Square, NJ; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Mike's family will gather at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery for the Inurnment.
