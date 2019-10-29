|
|
Robert "Bob" Morris Robert "Bob" Morris,79, of Lecompton.
October 25, 2019, the trumpet sounded and Robert Morris responded. Born July 20, 1940, the day Robert was born, his father remarked , "It isn't everyday you have an oat harvest produce 50 bushel to the acre and your wife gives you a son!" Robert was the sixth of seven children born to Wilma Scott and Howard Osborne Morris. Both parents preceded him in death. Four siblings also preceded him in death, William Morris, Virginia Hathaway, Ann Smith, Nancy Howard and one son, Stewart Charles Morris. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou, sons, Tim (Terri), Jeff (Tammy), daughters, Kim (Mike) Stewart, Vickie (Steve) Marino, Tanya (Mark) Bartling, sisters, Mary Sue (Bob) Christman, Carol Kibbee, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Robert attended Kansas University for one year while employed at Caleri Chemical Company in the evening. He was then employed at the Tecumseh DuPont plant, where he was then transferred to the Old Hickory plant in Richmond, VA from 1983 to 1985. He returned to the Tecumseh plant, which was purchased by Flex El and later U.C.B. and he was appointed as site manager. During these years, Robert and Mary Lou served as foster parents and enjoyed helping children. After retiring in 2000, Robert was able to spend more time with his family and continue involvement with his church. Faith and family were the main stays of his life.
Memorial Service at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lecompton United Methodist Church. Memorials suggested to Lecompton United Methodist Church and sent in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019