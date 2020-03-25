|
Robert N. "Bob" Bone Robert Bone, 76, of Topeka, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1943, in Holton, Kansas, the son of Richard and Kathleen (Lewis) Bone. He attended Emporia State University. Robert served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty in 1968, where he served stateside on the Second Rifle and Weapons Platoons, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 137th Infantry. In 1969 he served on the National Rifle Team and was honorably discharged with the ranking of SGT E-5. Robert was employed as a Service Trucker by Goodyear for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Robert was a member of the VFW and Northland Christian Church. Robert married Judy Johnson on February 14, 1965 in Holton. Robert is survived by wife, Judy Bone; son, Jeff (Stacia) Bone and daughter, Jackie (Tim) Patterson; grandchildren, Sophia, Elena and Jackson Bone, and Kate Patterson; siblings, Nancy Johnson, Richard Bone and Ronald Bone. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Bone; and brother, Jerry Bone.
Services will take place at a later date. Following Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to: Robert Bone C/O Northland Christian Church, 3102 North Topeka Blvd. Topeka, 66617. Robert Bone C/O Aldersgate Village Good Samaritan Fund, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka 66614. Robert Bone C/O Midland Care Hospice House, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, 66606. To leave a message for Robert's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020