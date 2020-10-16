1/
Robert N. Stowers
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" N. Stowers, age 79, of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Bob was born January 4, 1941 in Pearisburg, Virginia the son of Robert and Gertrude (Long) Stowers. Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Katherine I. Todd May 29, 1969 in Topeka. Bob worked for Hall Lithography for over 29 years. He also worked for Northern Pipeline for six years and UCB for six years. Bob was a member of the Heartland Worship Center. Bob was an ordained minister performing funerals, weddings and various services when needed. He enjoyed fishing and singing gospel music to everyone. He was preceded in death by two sons, Paul Daniel Stowers, in infancy, and Steve Eckstein; two brothers, Albert Stowers and Marvin Stowers and a sister, Chris Miller, and a son-in-law, Kenny Bridges. He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Katherine; two daughters, Sharri Stowers and Angela (Ron) Bower, both of Topeka; two brothers, Charles (Margaret) Stowers of Hays and Dave (Bev) Stowers of Topeka; three sisters, Bernice (Walt) Havenridge of Nebraska, Lillian (Carl) Erickson of Missouri, and Betty (Merle) Martin of Berryton; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Memorial services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Services will be live-streamed at the Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. The family will greet friends one hour before the services Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Worship Center and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
My earliest memory of fishing as a child was with my Uncle Bob. I only went one time with him, but I have remembered it my entire life. That is the sort of man he was you could meet him one time and that big smile would stick with you forever. Sending love and prayers.

Coppedge Family
Tony Coppedge
Family
October 14, 2020
Kathy just to let you know how sorry we are for your loss. I have some very special memories of Bob. He will be missed, but I know that he is in heaven singing praises to his Lord. May you feel the love and peace of God at this difficult time.
Gale Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved