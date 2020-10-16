Robert "Bob" N. Stowers, age 79, of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Bob was born January 4, 1941 in Pearisburg, Virginia the son of Robert and Gertrude (Long) Stowers. Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Katherine I. Todd May 29, 1969 in Topeka. Bob worked for Hall Lithography for over 29 years. He also worked for Northern Pipeline for six years and UCB for six years. Bob was a member of the Heartland Worship Center. Bob was an ordained minister performing funerals, weddings and various services when needed. He enjoyed fishing and singing gospel music to everyone. He was preceded in death by two sons, Paul Daniel Stowers, in infancy, and Steve Eckstein; two brothers, Albert Stowers and Marvin Stowers and a sister, Chris Miller, and a son-in-law, Kenny Bridges. He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Katherine; two daughters, Sharri Stowers and Angela (Ron) Bower, both of Topeka; two brothers, Charles (Margaret) Stowers of Hays and Dave (Bev) Stowers of Topeka; three sisters, Bernice (Walt) Havenridge of Nebraska, Lillian (Carl) Erickson of Missouri, and Betty (Merle) Martin of Berryton; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Memorial services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Services will be live-streamed at the Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. The family will greet friends one hour before the services Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Worship Center and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com