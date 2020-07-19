Robert O. "Bob" Appling, Jr., 65, of Topeka, passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter, Shawna and grandson, Ivan on Friday, July 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the residence of his daughter, Shawna. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
