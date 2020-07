Robert O. "Bob" Appling, Jr., 65, of Topeka, passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter, Shawna and grandson, Ivan on Friday, July 3, 2020.A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the residence of his daughter, Shawna. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.To view Bob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com