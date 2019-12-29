|
|
Robert "Bob" P. Jones Bob was born into this life on May 18, 1930. He entered into his eternal rest on December 16, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Evelyn) Jones of Kansas City; his daughter, Kelli Jones of Overland Park, KS; his brother, Walter Lee Jones of Apple Valley, CA; granddaughters, Mallory Jones and Murphy (Paul) Jones-Scola; five great grandchildren, Parker, Chandler, Liliana, Hunter, Olivia and his dogs, Renny and Buffy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Jennet Grossman Jones; his parents, Artie Jones and Anna Jones Kirk and his brother, Donald Jones.
Bob was born in Seneca, Kansas to Artie and Anna. He lost his father Artie at a very early age and his mother remarried. Cleaves M. Kirk became Bob's stepfather and raised him and his three brothers until they left for military service.
Bob graduated from Seneca High School in 1949 and joined the United States Air Force where he became a Military Policeman stationed first at Goose Bay, Labrador and then finally at Francis Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. While serving in the Air Force, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Korber and started his family. He served for a number of years on the Topeka Fire Department and then took up a career pursuit in sales, primarily in the construction industry in and around Topeka. Bob joined the City of Topeka Traffic Engineering Department and ultimately retired from the City after 21 years of service.
Bob was an active member of Grace Episcopal Cathedral and sang in the Men's choir as well as serving as an usher. He met Jennet Grossman in 1978 and they were married and celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas. He enjoyed his membership in the Optimist Club of Topeka, playing golf and traveling with his wife Jennet. He and Jennet were active members of the Square Dancing Club in Topeka and traveled all over the country enjoying square dancing and being with friends that shared the same passion. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #400 and served for many years on their color guard.
Bob was a loving father and husband and will be missed by his family.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Ave, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #400, 3029 US-24, Topeka, KS 66618. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Topeka, KS 66610.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019