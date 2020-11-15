Robert Paul "Bob" Steinbock, 88, of Topeka, passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 9, 1932 the son of Casper and Barbara (Herr) Steinbock. Bob was a 1952 graduate of Hayden High School where he played and lettered in all the sports. He was also crowned the Homecoming King and was Captain of the football team.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway as a Freight Carman.
Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was an Usher, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, volunteer in the Kitchen for School luncheons and for the Germanfest, and also coached the Sacred Heart Basketball Team. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball, drinking beer at the Pizza Parlor with his buddies and watching westerns on TV. He was an avid KU and Notre Dame sports fan.
Bob was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #2608, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion and the Santa Fe Old Timers.
He married Maureen Engroff on March 26, 1955 in Topeka. They shared 65 years of marriage and she survives him. He is also survived by three sons; Robert Joseph "Bobby" Steinbock and wife Helen, Stephen Paul "Steve" Steinbock and wife Sherry, and Kenneth James "Ken" Steinbock, five grandchildren;Stefanie (Chris) Bluml, Kelly (Jermaine) Salmon, Brady Steinbock, McKenzie Steinbock, and Jesse Steinbock, five great grandchildren; Madison Kraus, Reed Kraus, Gavin Salmon, Gigi Salmon, Blakely Bluml, five Step-Grandchildren; Amy (Andy) Gilliland, Rachel (Cory) Burgen, Samantha (Jason) Bartley, Alison (Reggie) Gray, Aaron (Monique) Hurley, and eight step great grandchildren; Abby, Brooklynn, Tenea, Tyler, Devin, Chase, Braxton and Maddox. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph (Ann) Steinbock and Richard "Dick" (Carolyn) Steinbock.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings; Marcella Steinbock, Marie Price, Lucille Becker, Vincent Steinbock, Leonard Steinbock and Ruth Ann Jones.
Bob will lie in state at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 17th, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. and a Rosary and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18th, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Midland Hospice Care Inc., sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Ks. 66603.
Bob's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Midland Care Team for all the exceptional care given to Bob these past eleven months.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
.