Robert "Bob" Paulsen
Robert "Bob" Paulsen, 68, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born September 5, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of the late Leroy and Gertrude (Leduc) Paulsen. He graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1969.

Robert was employed at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 31 years, retiring in 2001. He grew up on a farm and continued farming throughout his life.

Survivors include six children, Angela Ford, Matthew (Michelle) Paulsen, Emily (Jeffrey) Fries, Kyndel (Sarah) Paulsen, Adam (Kim) Paulsen, Matthew (Ashley) Lendermon; sister, Linda Barbery; nephew, Joshua Barbery; and 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help, Inc., or Calvary Lutheran Church. To leave a message for Bob's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
