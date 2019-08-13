|
|
Robert Priddy Emerick On August 5, 2019, Robert Priddy Emerick, age 87, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Foxwood Springs in Raymore, Missouri, surrounded by a caring and loving community. Robert was born on February 23, 1932 in Hamburg, New York to Marguerite and Bernard Emerick. He was the fourth born out of five children. Robert is survived by his sister, Karen Jenkins, of Longwood, FL, and his children, his daughter, Laura Morris and her husband, Mark, of Peculiar, MO, his daughter, Anne Zorn and husband, Thad, of Peoria, AZ, his daughter Jennifer Emerick and finance, Curtis Brown, of Aurora, CO, his son, Russell Emerick and his wife, Kristin, of Phoenix, AZ, and his daughter, Julieanne Emerick, of San Antonio, TX.
Robert served his country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954 by enlisting in the United States Air Force as a Radiology Specialist. Robert pursued his business degree at Ohio University in Athens, OH, where he joined the Cross Country, Track and Field team. Robert continued his love for running throughout his life and competed in marathons well into his late 60's.
Robert's professional career began in 1958 and consisted of different positions within the insurance industry, but mainly focusing in the commercial sector. In 2002, he retired from Insurance Management Associates (Topeka, KS) at the age of 70, after decades in his insurance career.
Robert was a sports fanatic and he coached all of his children's sports teams and loved to watch them compete. Robert enjoyed bowling and joined many leagues, competing in tournaments throughout the past decades. Robert also spent thousands of hours perfecting his gardens of vegetables and fruit. He gave almost everything away to passing strangers and to anyone else he believed would enjoy what he created.
Robert was an avid reader, history buff, and an amazing conversationalist. One of his favorite things to do was to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at sporting events while his children would encourage (beg) him to sing softly. He adored music, especially songs his mother sang on the radio during the thirties in New York.
Robert leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Abagail, Drew, Kennedy and Taylor. He adored each of their talents and would boast about being their Grandpa to anyone he would come into contact with. He will be forever remembered as their silly, funny, and best of all, loving Grandpa.
Robert lived a Faith-based life. He would share his Faith with his children and grandchildren without ever missing an opportunity to express his love for God and his love of family and friends.
The family will have a private service in remembrance of Robert. They would like to send special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Foxwood Springs for all their love and incredible support through the two and a half years he was a resident there.
We will always and forever love you, Dad. Rest in peace.?
Arrangements: Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO. 816-380-3268
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019