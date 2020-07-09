Robert R. Graves, 68, passed away June 7, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.
Graveside memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Rossville Cemetery Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, everyone attending will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.