Robert Schmidt, Jr. Robert Edwin Schmidt, Jr. 85, Alma, KS went to be with Jesus Friday, February 15, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Mass for Robert will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Bob will lie in-state Wednesday, February 20th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Visitation from 6:30 - 8:00 pm. at the Holy Family Church Hall. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family Catholic Church and St. John Lutheran School Endowment Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019