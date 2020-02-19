|
Robert Shockley Robert E. "Bob" Shockley, 82, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, at Midland Hospice House surrounded by his family.
Bob was born June 20, 1937, to Floyd and Katherine Schell Shockley. Bob attended Topeka area schools and graduated from Hayden High School in 1955. Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1955 to 1959. After his military service, Bob worked for Falley's grocery store for several years before starting his 32 year career at the Topeka Goodyear plant. He retired in 1997.
Bob married Geri Gleason on November 7, 1959. They recently celebrated sixty wonderful years together. Bob and Geri went on many cruises and traveled with their friends and family. Bob loved watching KU basketball, going to coffee with his cousins, telling stories and dabbling in the stock market. What he loved most was time spent with family and watching his grandchildren and great- grandchildren grow up.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law, Val Shockley, and his grandson, Tony Woltkamp. Bob is survived by Geri, his wife and best friend. He is also survived by his son, Derek Shockley of Denver; daughter, Darchelle (Tom) Woltkamp of Topeka; and son, Craig Shockley of Topeka. Those who will also miss Bob are his grandchildren, Jake (Amy) Shockley of Denver, Jessie (Enis) Okumus of Idaho Springs, CO, Amanda Woltkamp of Colorado Springs and Melissa (Lee) Renfro of Albuquerque; as well as his great-grandchildren, Almira and Louis Okumus, Anthony and James Renfro. Bob leaves behind several close cousins and many long time friends. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Colburn of Colorado.
Bob was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour before Mass. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors presented by the US Navy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. You may leave condolences or stories for the family at
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020