Robert "The Bob O" Simpson, 68, of Topeka, of Topeka passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, August 21, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at the Davidson Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment and military honors will follow in the Scranton Cemetery. To read his full obituary, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com