Dr. Stach passed away on October 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Silver Lake, Kansas and grew up on a farm north of Rossville, Kansas. He attended Rossville High School. Dr. Stach graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Agriculture and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Stach practiced in the Raymore/Belton area for forty-six years. He was a member of the AVMA, KVMA, MVMA, and KCVM. He was a past Bord of Director, Vice President and President of the KCVM.



He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin and his brother Benny.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Stach of the home, his mother Arlis Stach, three sons Ryan (Jessica), Justin and Chris, three step daughters, Kim Taylor, Michelle Perkins (Greg) and Kelly Gebauer (Michael), ten grandchildren Arlis, Eli and Chris, Zach and Josh, Kaylyne and Trenton, Taylor, Keaton and Lauren and one great grandchild Drayden. He is also survived by his sister Sherri Gannon (Vern) and many nieces and nephews.



A burial service at Czech Moravian Cemetery in Rossville, Kansas, Saturday, October 24th, 1:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Ste 200 Kansas City, Missouri 64114.



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



