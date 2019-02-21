Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Robert "Bob" Streff

Robert "Bob" Streff Robert J. Streff, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Bob was born December 11, 1943, the son of Joseph "J.M." and Marjorie Boyd Streff. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1961 and served our country in the Marine Reserves. Bob married Nancy Jo Haas and the couple had two children; they later divorced.

Bob was in the car business for 50 plus years and owned Heritage Motors for the last 36 years. He had a great work ethic. Bob was at work by 7:30 every morning. He loved the car business. He loved the people, the customers, the friendships and the cars, especially his '56 Corvette. He loved having a good time; you work hard and play hard. He was generous and caring and loved his family. Bob did it his way!

Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Kim Tatum (Clint) and J.R. Streff (Julie); grandchildren, Jenna Coates (Ryan) and Joseph Taylor Streff (Taylor Popp); great-grandson, Bentley Coates; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, Michael Streff, Jack Streff, Monica Novak, Mary Ann Alsvig and Nancy Streff.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where family will greet friends one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
