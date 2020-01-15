Home

Robert V. "Bob" Cain

Robert V. "Bob" Cain Robert V. "Bob" Cain, 91, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Fairmont Cemetery, Blue Rapids, Kansas at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Bob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
