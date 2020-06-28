Robert "Grandpa Bob" Lee Vogelgesang, age 86, passed away June 23rd, 2020. Bob was born in Milford, Kansas, December 7 th , 1933 to Walter and Mae (Budden) Vogelgesang, and had one brother, Jon Vogelgesang, all of whom preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Haven High School in 1951 and loved attending Haven's all school reunions for over 65 years.
He spent his entire professional career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company beginning in 1952. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1954 - 1956, earning a Good Conduct Medal and Army of Occupation Medal in Germany. He returned to Panhandle Eastern, relocating every four years when a new opportunity arose, advancing through study and hard work and retired as an Area Supervisor in 1988.
In 1963 Bob met and married Anna Jo Cochran and adopted his daughter, SueAnn. Anna Jo passed in 1982 and in 1984 Bob married his grade school sweetheart, Elinor Joyce "Jo" Williams, who passed in 2007. In 2010 Bob returned to Kansas to live with SueAnn and Greg on the farm, where he enjoyed watching his hummingbirds and taking care of Lizzie, the farm border collie, and spent his winters in Arizona with family.
Bob is survived by his children, SueAnn Vogelgesang Schultz (Greg), John Kirk (Wendy) who are currently serving as missionaries in Niger, Jim Kirk (Sarah), Diane Norris and Karen Irby (Tom); grandchildren Garrett Schultz (Morgan), Corey Schultz (Kayleen, Justin Kirk (Ashley), Jared Kirk (Emily), Captain Cory Kirk, Captain Nolan Kirk, James Norris (Sarah), Hannah Norris and Sarah Norris; and great-grandchildren Mila Mae, Daisy Babe, Della Sue, Hayden, William, Jacob, Killian, Sullivan, Avelynn, Emery, James, Harper Jo and Oliver.
As Bob wished, cremation is planned and a private family burial service will be held at a later date where his ashes will be placed with the loves of his life, Anna Jo and Elinor Jo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be considered for the Haven High School Alumni Association at www.havenhighalumni.org or the Stormont Vail Foundation at www.stormontvail.org/give/donate. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.