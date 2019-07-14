|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Evertson Robert W. "Bob" Evertson, 76, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Topeka High School.
Bob was self-employed.
He was a member of United Roller Club, Topeka Racing Pigeon Club, American Racing Pigeon Union and Capital City Rabbit Club.
Survivors include his close friend and companion, Julie Eaton, Topeka and many friends in the pigeon and rabbit community.
Bob enjoyed raising homing/racing pigeons, including 600 mile racing birds, Show Roller Pigeons and Checker Giants and Dutch Rabbits. Bob also judged many county fairs and shows across the state until his later years.
Bob was cremated. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Racing Pigeon Club, 4711 NW Redwood Dr., Topeka, KS 66618. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019