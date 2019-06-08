|
|
Robert W. Hodges Robert W. Hodges, 63, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born November 5, 1955 in Topeka, the son of Melvin L. and Becky J. Hockett Hodges.
Robert attended Topeka High School and was employed Topeka Metal Specialties for over 30 years.
Survivors include his son; David (Lisa) Hodges of Lawrence, three grandchildren; Caden, Coleman and Carter, his parents; Melvin L. and Becky J. Hodges of Topeka, one brother; Melvin L. (Cindy) Hodges, Jr. of Gretna, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Joy (Jim) Hockett for their special care given to Robert.
Robert was preceded in death by two brothers; Jay Hodges on November 24, 2002 and Richard Hodges on December 3, 2015.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019